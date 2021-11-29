Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
    Jack Dorsey is set to step down as CEO of Twitter
    By Your Content Staff
    Dorsey, 45, has served as the CEO of the social media giant since it was first founded in 2006, and oversaw its startup, Your Content has learned.

    Jack Dorsey is expected to step down as the chief executive of Twitter.

    Twitter stock was up on the news before being halted due to news pending.

    Dorsey, 45, currently serves as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company ,’according to CNBC.

