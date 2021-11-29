Joe Biden said to Hunter’s business partner Tony Bobulinski at discreet hotel meeting – two weeks before VP ‘asked for a 10% share in Chinese energy firm’, new book claims

A new Hunter Biden book excerpt released on Monday details an alleged secret meeting between now-President Joe Biden and his only living son’s business partner that led to a now-infamous ‘deal’ in which the president and his family were supposed to get equity in a Chinese energy firm, Your Content has learned.

A new book coming out Tuesday alleges Bobulinski had two separate ‘high level’ meetings with now-President Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May 2017.

Less than two weeks after they took place, an email sent to Hunter Biden outlined the family’s equity in a Chinese energy firm – including 10% for Joe.

Joe Biden was identified as ‘the big guy’ when the emails were leaked in 2020.

Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden were reportedly ‘paranoid’ about Joe’s role,’according to The New York Post.

