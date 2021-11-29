Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Joe Biden said to Hunter’s business partner Tony Bobulinski at discreet hotel meeting – two weeks before VP ‘asked for a 10% share in Chinese energy firm’, new book claims
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A new Hunter Biden book excerpt released on Monday details an alleged secret meeting between now-President Joe Biden and his only living son’s business partner that led to a now-infamous ‘deal’ in which the president and his family were supposed to get equity in a Chinese energy firm, Your Content has learned.

    A new book coming out Tuesday alleges Bobulinski had two separate ‘high level’ meetings with now-President Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May 2017.

    - Advertisement -

    Less than two weeks after they took place, an email sent to Hunter Biden outlined the family’s equity in a Chinese energy firm – including 10% for Joe.

    Joe Biden was identified as ‘the big guy’ when the emails were leaked in 2020.

    Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden were reportedly ‘paranoid’ about Joe’s role,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.