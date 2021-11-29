Judge in Josh Duggar child pornography case bans phones, laptops, and recording devices from court as reality star prepares to stand trial TUESDAY

TLC reality star Josh Duggar will stand trial on child pornography charges in Arkansas this week where phones, laptops, and recording devices have been banned from the courtroom, Your Content has learned.

A federal judge has banned phones, laptops and recording devices from the courtroom ahead of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

The 33-year-old reality star is set to stand trial tomorrow in Fayetteville, Arkansas and is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in April, for possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children younger than 12.

Prosecutors last week proposed putting Duggar’s father Jim Bob, 56, on the stand to face questioning regarding his son.

Some members of Duggar’s family members have distanced themselves from him since his arrest, though his parents and wife are standing by him.

Duggar’s family rose to fame on reality show, 19 Kids and Counting which ran on TLC from 2008 to 2015,’according to ABC News.

