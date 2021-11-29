Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Judge in Josh Duggar child pornography case bans phones, laptops, and recording devices from court as reality star prepares to stand trial TUESDAY
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    TLC reality star Josh Duggar will stand trial on child pornography charges in Arkansas this week where phones, laptops, and recording devices have been banned from the courtroom, Your Content has learned.

    A federal judge has banned phones, laptops and recording devices from the courtroom ahead of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

    - Advertisement -

    The 33-year-old reality star is set to stand trial tomorrow in Fayetteville, Arkansas and is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

    Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in April, for possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children younger than 12.

    Prosecutors last week proposed putting Duggar’s father Jim Bob, 56, on the stand to face questioning regarding his son.

    Some members of Duggar’s family members have distanced themselves from him since his arrest, though his parents and wife are standing by him.

    - Advertisement -

    Duggar’s family rose to fame on reality show, 19 Kids and Counting which ran on TLC from 2008 to 2015,’according to ABC News.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.