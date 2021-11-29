Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his hoax race attack trial: Jury selection gets underway as Nigerian brothers who say the Empire actor paid them to beat him will take the stand later this week

Jussie Smollett’s hoax attack trial begins this week, nearly three years after he told police he was beaten in the street by two MAGA hat wearing, light-skinned men who turned out to be a pair of Nigerian brothers who claim the actor paid them to stage the beating, Your Content has learned.

Smollett told police in January 2019 that he was attacked in the middle of the night by two MAGA-hat wearing, racist, ‘light skinned men’.

He said he was walking to Subway to buy a sandwich after returning home to Chicago from a work trip when he was attacked.

The attackers were identified as brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo.

They told police Smollett paid them $3500 to carry out the attack.

Police said at the time that the Empire actor was trying to boost his profile.

They charged Smollett with 16 counts of lying to police but the charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Amid a swell of public outcry, Smollett was charged again a year later by a special prosecutor.

He maintains his innocence and says he was the victim of a racist and homophobic beating.

He faces a maximum of three years in prison per count, but it’s more likely he would face probation if he is found guilty,’according to ABC News.

