Kansas Democrat Representative, 21, is arrested for DUI weeks after he was detained for ‘hitting and spitting on his brother and threatening to attack his grandfather’

A 21 year-old Kansas Democrat Representative has been called on to step down from his position after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday weeks after he was bailed over alleged domestic violence, Your Content has learned.

Kansas Democrat Representative Aaron Coleman, 21, was arrested for a DUI on Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

Coleman had been on bail on charges of misdemeanor battery after allegedly hitting and spitting on his brother as well as threatening his grandfather.

Other state officials have vocalized their support for Coleman’s resignation following his string of erratic behavior.

He had also been accused of previous violence against women which had surfaced before he took position in office,’according to FOX4.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]