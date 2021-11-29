‘Knife-wielding mugger who committed three crimes in 36 hours’ bragged to cops he’d be freed each time because of NYC’s woke cash bail law

A knife-wielding homeless mugger who committed three crimes in 36 hours boasted to cops that he’d be promptly freed because of New York City’s lax cash bail law, according to a report, Your Content has learned.

Agustin Garcia, 63, was arrested three times for robbery – once at knife point – within a 36-hour time span in New York City.

He was released without bail and reportedly bragged to cops that he knew he’d be released because he didn’t have a prior record.

He was reportedly arrested for stealing beer, and robbed a woman at knifepoint when released, only to be jailed and let go once again.

The district attorney’s office said he was later jailed for stealing a phone.

Under former governor Andrew Cuomo’s controversial reform laws passed last year, bail can no longer be imposed on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

A recent change to the law allowed judges to now set bail in misdemeanor cases, if the defendant has an open case involving harm to another person,’according to The New York Post.

