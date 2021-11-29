Carrie Meek, the grandchild of a slave who became one of the first black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died Sunday at the age of 95, Your Content has learned.

Carrie Meek, one of the first black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died Sunday at the age of 95.

- Advertisement -

Meek was the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter.

She died at her home in Miami after a long illness, her family said in a statement, while the family did not specify a cause of death.

Meek started her congressional career at an age when many people begin retirement.

She was 66 when she easily won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade district. No Republican opposed her in the general election.

- Advertisement -

Meek joined her son Kendrick, a former state trooper, senator, in a 2000 sit-in at then-Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s office to protest an end to affirmative action.

In Congress, Meek was a member of Appropriations Committee and secured $100 million to rebuild Dade County as it recovered from Hurricane Andrew ,’according to Mercury News.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]