Monday, November 29, 2021
    Psaki says Biden was referring to Trump’s TWEETS and not China travel ban when he called ex-President ‘xenophobic’ and insists Joe always follows CDC guidelines after he was spotted mask-less inside Nantucket store
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was referring to former President Donald Trump’s tweets when he called Trump ‘xenophobic’ on the heels of Trump implementing the travel ban last year with China, Your Content has learned.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was referring to former President Donald Trump’s tweets when he called Trump ‘xenophobic’.

    As a candidate for president, Biden said that about Trump the same January 2020 day the president’s travel ban with China was announced.

    ‘What the president was critical of was the way that the former president put out, I believe, a xenophobic tweet,’ Psaki said to Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday.

    She added it was also what Trump ‘called the coronavirus and who he directed it at,’ in reference to the ex-president using the term ‘China virus’.

    Doocy was pressing whether Biden looked like a hypocrite for announcing a travel ban with eight African countries after saying that about Trump.

    The Fox journalist also asked why Biden was maskless in a store during his Thankgiving trip to Nantucket, which both the store and town required,’according to Fox News.

