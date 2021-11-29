Monday, November 29, 2021
    ‘She put girls at ease to be molested by a middle-aged man.’ Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘partner in crime’ who ‘promised girls the world’ before serving them up to be sexually abused, prosecution claims in blistering opening statement
    Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘partner in crime’ who ‘targeted young girls for sexual abuse’, the prosecution has claimed in a blistering opening statement, Your Content has learned.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began in New York She faces up to 80 years in prison if found guilty.

    The jury range in age from 28-70 and were sworn in just before lunchtime after a three-hour delay.

    Maxwell, 59, is charged with recruiting and grooming four underage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse from 1994 to 2004.

    Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges and has been awaiting trial for over a year in ‘hell-hole’ Brooklyn prison.

    The high-profile trial is expected run to mid-January with opening statements beginning Monday.

    Lines formed outside the New York courthouse Monday two hours before the start the trial.

    Maxwell’s brother Ian claimed she was paying a ‘blood price’ because Jeffrey Epstein dodged justice.

    Sarah Ransome, one of several women who have accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexual abuse, was seen arriving at the courthouse Monday morning but will not be testifying.

    Ransome, who was born in South Africa to wealthy British parents, claimed she tried to escape Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’ through shark-invested waters after being raped three times in one day,’according to News Week.

