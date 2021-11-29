Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    ‘She’s just as important as Gabby Petito’: Mother appeals for help finding her daughter, 20, who disappeared three weeks ago after ‘frantic’ phone call saying she had fought with her boyfriend
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A mother has appealed for help in finding her 20-year-old daughter who vanished three weeks ago after a ‘frantic’ phone call saying she had fought with her boyfriend, Your Content has learned.

    Lateche Norris last spoke to her family on a stranger’s phone on November 5.

    - Advertisement -

    Days before, she left her home to meet boyfriend Joseph Smith in San Diego.

    Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street.

    Lateche’s mother Cheryl Walker is now appealing for help, and has criticized the San Diego Police Department for not doing enough to find her daughter,’according to The Sun.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.