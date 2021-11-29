‘She’s just as important as Gabby Petito’: Mother appeals for help finding her daughter, 20, who disappeared three weeks ago after ‘frantic’ phone call saying she had fought with her boyfriend

A mother has appealed for help in finding her 20-year-old daughter who vanished three weeks ago after a ‘frantic’ phone call saying she had fought with her boyfriend, Your Content has learned.

Lateche Norris last spoke to her family on a stranger’s phone on November 5.

Days before, she left her home to meet boyfriend Joseph Smith in San Diego.

Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street.

Lateche’s mother Cheryl Walker is now appealing for help, and has criticized the San Diego Police Department for not doing enough to find her daughter,’according to The Sun.

