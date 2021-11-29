Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    ‘Staff wanted in school holidays’: How Ghislaine Maxwell launched hiring drive for recruits to answer phones when she allegedly trafficked girls for Jeffrey Epstein
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Ghislaine Maxwell placed job adverts for recruits to answer phones ‘during school holidays’ when she allegedly trafficked girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Mail can reveal today, Your Content has learned.

    Ghislaine Maxwell placed three job adverts for recruits to answer phones ‘during school holidays’ when she allegedly trafficked girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

    - Advertisement -

    The adverts were placed in newspapers in Palm Beach, Florida – where Epstein had a mansion – in January 1997.

    Details of job adverts emerged on the eve of Maxwell’s trial in New York for allegedly sex trafficking children for Epstein,’according to The Miami Herald.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.