Ghislaine Maxwell placed job adverts for recruits to answer phones ‘during school holidays’ when she allegedly trafficked girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Mail can reveal today, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell placed three job adverts for recruits to answer phones ‘during school holidays’ when she allegedly trafficked girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

- Advertisement -

The adverts were placed in newspapers in Palm Beach, Florida – where Epstein had a mansion – in January 1997.

Details of job adverts emerged on the eve of Maxwell’s trial in New York for allegedly sex trafficking children for Epstein,’according to The Miami Herald.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]