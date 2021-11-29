Students at Arizona university demand Kyle Rittenhouse is ‘withdrawn’ from campus branding him a ‘violent murderer’ despite jury finding him NOT guilty on all charges

Woke students at Arizona State University have demanded that ‘blood thirsty’ Kyle Rittenhouse be booted from the college after he was acquitted of murder, Your Content has learned.

Rittenhouse was cleared after shooting dead two white men at BLM protest.

He revealed during his testimony that he was an ASU student.

Alliance of left-wing student groups are demanding the ‘murderer’ be booted.

They further demand ASU disavow Rittenhouse and ‘white supremacy’,’according to DUK News.

