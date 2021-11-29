Temple University student, 21, is shot dead in daylight armed robbery as he unloaded car outside apartment after visiting his parents for Thanksgiving

A Temple University senior was shot dead outside his off-campus Philadelphia apartment on Sunday as he returned home from spending Thanksgiving with his family, Your Content has learned.

Temple University student Sam Collington, 21, was shot dead in an attempted robbery outside his apartment as he unloaded his car on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

His death brought Philadelphia’s 2021 death toll to 506 as of Monday, breaking the city’s all time record of 500 deaths in 1990.

‘For our City to have reached such a tragic milestone… it carries a weight that is almost impossible to truly comprehend,’ said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The record comes as Philadelphia’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, has been scrutinized for his lax approach to gun violence.

Outlaw said in September that she and Krasner ‘just don’t agree’ on whether prioritizing gun and drug prosecutions would reduce violent crime in the city.

- Advertisement -

Temple University has upped their security detail and launched a number of new initiative in an attempt to protect students amid the crime surge,’according to NBC10.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]