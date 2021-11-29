Texas father accidentally shoots his 11-year-old daughter dead with high-powered rifle during Thanksgiving weekend hunting trip

A Texas father accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while the two were on a Thanksgiving weekend hunting trip together, Your Content has learned.

Daisy Grace Lynn George, 11, was shot and killed in east Texas on Saturday.

Officials say Daisy’s father accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle during Thanksgiving weekend hunting trip.

Daisy could not be airlifted to a hospital because all helicopters had been grounded due to inclement weather.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating shooting,’according to KETK NBC.

