Monday, November 29, 2021
    Trump says potential 2024 running mates such as Mike Pompeo and Tim Scott are ‘coming to Mar-a-Lago and begging’ to be put on the ticket’
    Former President Donald Trump has boasted about the parade of Republicans hoping to join his 2024 presidential ticket coming to visit him at Mar-a-Lago, Your Content has learned.

    Former President Donald Trump has boasted about the parade of Republicans hoping to join his 2024 presidential ticket coming to visit him at Mar-a-Lago.

    ‘They’re all begging me. They all come here,’ Trump told an adviser, who shared his comments with Politico for a story about the ex-president’s veepstakes.

    South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have spent time with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which has increased buzz around them.

    Trump could also replace former Vice President Mike Pence with a woman, with Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s name floated.

    Other women hopefuls include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn,’according to Politico.

