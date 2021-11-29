Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Waukesha ‘parade killer’ Darrell Brooks is charged with sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide six days after boy, 8, became sixth victim of Christmas car crash massacre
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Waukesha ‘car killer’ who allegedly plowed through the community’s annual Christmas parade was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide Monday six days after a sixth victim, Jackson Sparks, 8, died from his injuries, Your Content has learned.

    The alleged Waukesha Christmas parade car killer was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide today.

    - Advertisement -

    Darrell Brooks, 39, faces the additional charge after the sixth victim of the tragedy, Jackson Sparks, 8, died from his injuries last Tuesday.

    Seven children are still recovering in the hospital, three of which are in serious condition.

    Brooks is currently being held on $5 million bail in a jail in Wisconsin and faces life in prison if convicted.

    The Christmas parade tragedy is the latest in a series of violent crimes he is tied to going back 22 years and spanning across numerous states,’according to The New York Times.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.