Waukesha ‘parade killer’ Darrell Brooks is charged with sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide six days after boy, 8, became sixth victim of Christmas car crash massacre

The Waukesha ‘car killer’ who allegedly plowed through the community’s annual Christmas parade was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide Monday six days after a sixth victim, Jackson Sparks, 8, died from his injuries, Your Content has learned.

The alleged Waukesha Christmas parade car killer was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide today.

- Advertisement -

Darrell Brooks, 39, faces the additional charge after the sixth victim of the tragedy, Jackson Sparks, 8, died from his injuries last Tuesday.

Seven children are still recovering in the hospital, three of which are in serious condition.

Brooks is currently being held on $5 million bail in a jail in Wisconsin and faces life in prison if convicted.

The Christmas parade tragedy is the latest in a series of violent crimes he is tied to going back 22 years and spanning across numerous states,’according to The New York Times.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]