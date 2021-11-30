Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns there will be a ‘deep recession’ and any signs of recovery will be ‘eviscerated’ if the US doesn’t ‘pay it’s bills on time’ and doesn’t lift debt ceiling by December 15

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. could suffer a ‘deep recession’ if they don’t raise the debt ceiling by December 15, Your Content has learned.

‘America must pay its bills on time and in full. If we do not, we will eviscerate our current recovery,’ Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee.

Yellen said that in a ‘matter of days’ the majority of Americans would suffer financially if Congress didn’t lift or suspend the debt ceiling.

Yellen’s warning comes as it’s not entirely clear how lawmakers will get a debt bill through the nearly deadlocked Senate in the next 16 days ,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

