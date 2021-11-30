Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Brooklyn mother-of-two, 32, is fatally stabbed ‘by homeless man’ because she ‘passed too close to his tent as she walked home from a birthday party’
    A Brooklyn mother-of-two was stabbed to death by a crazed man enraged that she and her male companion got too close to his tent while passing a roadside Brooklyn homeless encampment as they walked home after a birthday party, Your Content has learned.

    Lizseh Casserly, 32, was fatally stabbed in the chest and the neck at 2.25 am on Saturday, and a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back trying to help her.

    An unhinged homeless man living in an encampment near the intersection of Herkimer and Perry Place attacked the pair when they got too close to his tent.

    Although police recovered the assailant’s bloodied knife, he has yet to be named or apprehended, the New York Police Department said on Tuesday.

    Casserly, a pharmacy tech, leaves behind a son, 14, and a daughter, 11.

    Her close friend Migna Rios, 61, told the Daily News that her killer should turn himself in for their sakes: ‘It’s not fair… He took their mother’s life’.

    Arrest rates at New York City homeless shelters shot up by more than 50 percent in the third quarter compared to the second quarter,’according to The Daily News.

