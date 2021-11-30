California cops excavate landfill site in hunt for missing mom, 39, who vanished six weeks ago after walking her dog in downtown LA as woman’s ex husband claims her fraud suspect boss is linked to the disappearance

California police have evacuated a landfill to search for possible remains of missing mom Heidi Planck, 39, who was last seen on surveillance footage six weeks ago walking her dog outside of a high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

California police are searching a landfill site for the possible remains of Heidi Planck, 39, who went missing on October 17.

- Advertisement -

After her disappearance, Planck’s dog, Seven, was found wandering alone through the an apartment complex about 30 miles away from her home.

Police found unspecified forensic evidence leading them to believe there was an ‘incident’ resulting in her death.

Missing woman’s ex previously told DailyMail.com he believes ‘the answer to Heidi’s whereabouts lies with her boss, Jason Sugarman, and his company’

Sugarman is currently under investigation for a $43 million fraud.

- Advertisement -

He also requested custody of their now 11-year-old son in a 2015 declaration claiming he feared the boy was in ‘immediate risk of harm,’ from Planck,’according to California News Times.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]