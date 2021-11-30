Caravan with 2,000 Central American and Caribbean migrants bound for the United States sets off from southern Mexico as immigration officials struggle to process humanitarian visas

A group of 2,000 migrants and asylum seekers marched off from the southern Mexico municipality of Tapachula across from the Guatemalan border overnight Sunday in the latest in a series of caravans setting out for the United States, Your Content has learned.

Nearly 2,000 migrants from Central America and the Caribbean formed a caravan in Mexico overnight Sunday and headed for the United States.

The group set off from Tapachula, a city located in the southern state of Chiapas that borders with Guatemala.

The migrants had walked about 15 miles, making it to the Chiapas town of Huehuetán.

The caravan is the fourth to form since Friday, although one of the groups made up by 1,000 migrants cut its journey short Saturday.

That group accepted the government’s offer of humanitarian visas and were bused to 10 states were immigration agents were ready to help them,’according to SWI.

