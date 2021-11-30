Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Chris Cuomo is SUSPENDED indefinitely by CNN after network says it didn’t realize how deeply involved star was in efforts to defend brother Andrew from sex pest claims
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    CNN has suspended its star anchor Chris Cuomo, acknowledging that he provided greater assistance to his brother Andrew than he had previously admitted, Your Content has learned.

    Chris Cuomo has been suspended from CNN following Monday’s revelation that he was extensively involved in advising his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

    The New York attorney general on Monday published a series of text messages showing Chris assisting his brother during his sex harassment scandal.

    Chris suggested the phrasing of rebuttals, helped the then-governor of New York’s team to identify damaging stories, and used his connections to help.

    CNN on Tuesday said they have ‘suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation’

    Colleagues and viewers were angry that he had downplayed the role he took in helping Andrew, 63, who was forced to resign in August.

    CNN on Tuesday said the documents from Monday show ‘a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew’,’according to The New York Times.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation.