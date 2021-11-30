Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Congress returns after Thanksgiving with time running out to avoid a government shutdown by December 3, prevent defaulting on debts by the 15th and for the Democrats to get Biden’s $1.75T bill through the Senate
    Congress returns to Washington this week after Thanksgiving break with two deadlines looming – they must pass a new spending bill by Friday to avert a government shutdown and pass fresh debt ceiling legislation by December 15, Your Content has learned.

    Congress returns to Washington this week after Thanksgiving break with two deadlines looming.

    They must pass a new spending bill by Friday to avert a government shutdown and pass fresh debt ceiling legislation by December 15.

    And while President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill passed the House before the break, now the Senate must pick it up,’according to The Hill.

