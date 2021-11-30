Congress returns after Thanksgiving with time running out to avoid a government shutdown by December 3, prevent defaulting on debts by the 15th and for the Democrats to get Biden’s $1.75T bill through the Senate

Congress returns to Washington this week after Thanksgiving break with two deadlines looming – they must pass a new spending bill by Friday to avert a government shutdown and pass fresh debt ceiling legislation by December 15, Your Content has learned.

Congress returns to Washington this week after Thanksgiving break with two deadlines looming.

- Advertisement -

They must pass a new spending bill by Friday to avert a government shutdown and pass fresh debt ceiling legislation by December 15.

And while President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill passed the House before the break, now the Senate must pick it up,’according to The Hill.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]