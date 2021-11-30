Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
More

    Dr Oz announces he is running for US Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania to ‘help us heal’ because we are ‘angry at the government and each other’
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania to fill the seat vacated by fellow Republican Pat Toomey , Your Content has learned.

    Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania to fill the seat vacated by fellow Republican Pat Toomey.

    - Advertisement -

    In an op-ed announcing his candidacy, Oz focused on the federal government’s mismanagement of the pandemic.

    ‘We are angry at our government and at each other,’ the surgeon began.

    Oz’s show has been on air since 2009, and he currently earns a $20 million salary and has an estimated net worth of around $100million.

    As one of the nation´s biggest presidential electoral prizes, Pennsylvania put Democrat Joe Biden over the top in last year’s election.

    - Advertisement -

    Biden’s one percentage point victory put the swing state back in Democratic hands after Trump won it even more narrowly in 2016,’according to NPR.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.