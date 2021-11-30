Dr Oz announces he is running for US Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania to ‘help us heal’ because we are ‘angry at the government and each other’

Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania to fill the seat vacated by fellow Republican Pat Toomey , Your Content has learned.

Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania to fill the seat vacated by fellow Republican Pat Toomey.

- Advertisement -

In an op-ed announcing his candidacy, Oz focused on the federal government’s mismanagement of the pandemic.

‘We are angry at our government and at each other,’ the surgeon began.

Oz’s show has been on air since 2009, and he currently earns a $20 million salary and has an estimated net worth of around $100million.

As one of the nation´s biggest presidential electoral prizes, Pennsylvania put Democrat Joe Biden over the top in last year’s election.

- Advertisement -

Biden’s one percentage point victory put the swing state back in Democratic hands after Trump won it even more narrowly in 2016,’according to NPR.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]