Dreadlocked man stab NAKED guy to death in blood-spattered Brooklyn apartment foyer

naked man was fatally stabbed just outside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday, a grisly murder that comes as violent crime continues to skyrocket in the Big Apple, Your Content has learned.

Ernest Diaz, 40, was found dead just outside the lobby of an apartment building on 99th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, around 2.50pm Friday.

The man was naked and allegedly stabbed by Vitor Bauza, 56, who was reportedly his roommate.

Diaz was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The gruesome murder was captured by CCTV footage, showing blood smeared all over the doors on the entrance to the building and in the lobby,’according to The Daily News.

