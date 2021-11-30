Elon Musk warns of SpaceX ‘bankruptcy’ unless Starship engine ‘production crisis’ for missions to Mars is solved

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, told employees that the aerospace company could face bankruptcy if they did not produce Raptor engines more frequently, Your Content has learned.

Elon Musk warned employees that they needed to solve the problem with their Starship engine production or else the company could face bankruptcy.

Musk had emailed employees about the situation before the Thanksgiving holiday and cut his own vacation short to work on the production line.

SpaceX needs to produce as many as 39 engines for the massive Starship rocket to be used for missions to the moon, Mars and in the Starlink satellite program.

The billionaire discovered the problem following the exit of SpaceX’s Vice President of Propulsion Will Heltsley earlier this month.

‘We need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster’ Musk wrote in an email as SpaceX hopes to test the new rocket in early 2022,’according to CNBC.

