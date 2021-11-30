FBI, Suffolk police launch hunt for person who detonated an unknown explosive on island off Long Island’s Great South Bay, sparking potential terror concerns

Long Island authorities are working with the FBI to track down the person who detonated an unknown explosive on an uninhabited island off the Long Island Sound, and are concerned it may be a prelude to a potential terror attack, Your Content has learned.

Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said the department received about 30 calls about the explosion at around 11am Sunday.

Nassau County police, to the west, said they had also received reports about people reeling from the explosion at their homes and businesses.

The explosion occurred on the uninhabited Fox Island, off Long Island’s Great South Bay, and left a small crater in its wake.

In a news conference on Monday, Cameron said they are concerned the perpetrator was testing the explosive before a possible terror attack.

Police are now asking for any information about a 23-foot-long boat with stripes seen fleeing the area around the time of the explosion,’according to FOX News.

