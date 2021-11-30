‘How can they keep him on?’ Even liberal pundits are stunned that Chris Cuomo STILL has CNN job after documents revealed how he conspired with ‘mean girl’ aide Melissa DeRosa to undermine his brother’s sex pest accusers

Chris Cuomo’s colleagues in the liberal media have turned on him in the wake of bombshell records revealing how he conspired with his brother’s team to undermine sexual harassment accusers, and are now among those calling for him to be fired, Your Content has learned.

Transcripts yesterday revealed how Chris Cuomo conspired with his brother’s team, after claiming he hadn’t.

Chris Cuomo said in August that he ‘never made calls to the press’ on behalf of his brother.

The evidence from AG Letitia James’ report includes texts where he told Melissa DeRosa he would look into the allegations with his ‘sources’.

He then said he wanted to help draft statements for the team and revealed his ‘friend’ asked Alec Baldwin to make a video defending his brother.

CNN said on Monday it was reviewing Chris Cuomo’s fate at the network.

Journalists across the board are calling for him to be fired over the ‘deeply unethical’ behavior.

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik are also calling for him to be fired.

Cuomo was back on the air on Monday but he didn't address the bombshell records, according to CNBC.

