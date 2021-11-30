Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
More

    ‘How can they keep him on?’ Even liberal pundits are stunned that Chris Cuomo STILL has CNN job after documents revealed how he conspired with ‘mean girl’ aide Melissa DeRosa to undermine his brother’s sex pest accusers
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Chris Cuomo’s colleagues in the liberal media have turned on him in the wake of bombshell records revealing how he conspired with his brother’s team to undermine sexual harassment accusers, and are now among those calling for him to be fired, Your Content has learned.

    Transcripts yesterday revealed how Chris Cuomo conspired with his brother’s team, after claiming he hadn’t.

    - Advertisement -

    Chris Cuomo said in August that he ‘never made calls to the press’ on behalf of his brother.

    The evidence from AG Letitia James’ report includes texts where he told Melissa DeRosa he would look into the allegations with his ‘sources’.

    He then said he wanted to help draft statements for the team and revealed his ‘friend’ asked Alec Baldwin to make a video defending his brother.

    CNN said on Monday it was reviewing Chris Cuomo’s fate at the network.

    - Advertisement -

    Journalists across the board are calling for him to be fired over the ‘deeply unethical’ behavior.

    Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik are also calling for him to be fired.

    Cuomo was back on the air on Monday but he didn’t address the bombshell records,’according to ,’according to CNBC.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.