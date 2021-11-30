Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Jewish Beverly Hills residents receive anti-semitic flyers in zip-lock bags on their front lawns on the first night of Hanukkah
    Before they lit their first Hanukkah candle at sundown, Jewish Beverly Hills residents woke up on Sunday to find Anti Semitic flyers placed in zip-lock bags and weighed down by rice on their front lawns, Your Content has learned.

    Anti-Semitic flyers attributing COVID-19 to prominent Jewish people were distributed on the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

    ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’ the flyer states.

    Fifteen prominent Jewish people working with the CDC, companies manufacturing vaccines and firms backing vaccine production are listed.

    Beverly Hills Police said they will be sending additional patrols through the area throughout Hanukkah to ensure a safe holiday season for residents.

    ‘We have been the target in the past for hate speech directed against Jews, and so it is… something that we won’t tolerate,’ said Mayor Bob Wunderlich.

    ‘It’s like a Nazi thing happening again, where people are trying to make us look bad and for no reason, just throw us under that COVID bus,’ a resident said.

    82% of surveyed Jews say that antisemitism has risen over the last five years, and one in four said they had been the target of antisemitism this year,’according to The New York Post.

