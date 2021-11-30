Josh Duggar clasps hands with wife Anna as he arrives for first day of child porn trial that could see him jailed for 40 years Judge to decide whether admission that he molested four girls when he was 12 can be used as evidence

Fallen reality star Josh Duggar ignored questions today as he arrived for day one of a federal child pornography trial that could see him locked up for 40 years, Your Content has learned.

Josh Duggar arrived in court Tuesday for his first day of trial on federal child pornography charges in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He clasped hands with wife Anna and strode past TV cameras as the pair arrived at the John Paul Hammerschmidt federal courthouse.

Phones, laptops and recording devices have been banned from the courtroom.

The 33-year-old reality star is charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child porn and is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in April, for possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children younger than 12.

Prosecutors last week proposed putting Duggar’s father Jim Bob, 56, on the stand to face questioning regarding his son.

Duggar’s family rose to fame on reality show, 19 Kids and Counting which ran on TLC from 2008 to 2015 ,’according to FOX24.

