    Lorenzo Lamas announces death of mother and 1950s Hollywood star Arlene Dahl at age 96 in New York City
    Dahl’s son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced her death in posts on Facebook and Instagram. No cause of death was given, Your Content has learned.

    ‘Mom passed away this morning in New York. She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced,’ Lamas, 63, posted on Instagram along with a glamorous photo of his mother.

    ‘Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest,’according to The New York Post.

