Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold FINALLY apologizes to man she accused of rape in 1981 in a Medium post seven DAYS after he was exonerated and years after she made MILLIONS off back of the story

Author Alice Sebold apologized on Tuesday to Anthony Broadwater, who was convicted in 1982 of raping her when she was a student at Syracuse University.

Broadwater, 61, served 16 years in prison and was released in 1998, but remained on New York’s sex offender registry.

In her apology, Sebold said she was a ‘traumatized 18-year-old rape victim’ in 1982 and wrongly accused Broadwater.

She said she put her faith in a flawed legal system after she spotted him several months after her rape and accused of him of being the perpetrator.

Sebold also said she will ‘continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail’

Sebold detailed the rape in her memoir Lucky ,’according to NBC.

