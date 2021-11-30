Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
More

    Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold FINALLY apologizes to man she accused of rape in 1981 in a Medium post seven DAYS after he was exonerated and years after she made MILLIONS off back of the story
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Author Alice Sebold apologized Tuesday to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that was the basis for her memoir Lucky and said she was struggling with the role she played ‘within a system that sent an innocent man to jail , Your Content has learned.

    Author Alice Sebold apologized on Tuesday to Anthony Broadwater, who was convicted in 1982 of raping her when she was a student at Syracuse University.

    - Advertisement -

    Broadwater, 61, served 16 years in prison and was released in 1998, but remained on New York’s sex offender registry.

    In her apology, Sebold said she was a ‘traumatized 18-year-old rape victim’ in 1982 and wrongly accused Broadwater.

    She said she put her faith in a flawed legal system after she spotted him several months after her rape and accused of him of being the perpetrator.

    Sebold also said she will ‘continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail’

    - Advertisement -

    Sebold detailed the rape in her memoir Lucky ,’according to NBC.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.