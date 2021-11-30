Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Moby quick! Ships are ordered to slow down off the coast of NYC after scientists discover ultra-rare species of whale in nearby waters
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Mariners off the coast of New York City have been ordered to slow their boats to protect an extremely rare species of whale that has been spotted in the area, Your Content has learned.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located is south of Long Island and east of New Jersey.

    Vessels passing through the area must slow down to 10 knots – equivalent to 11.5mph.

    It’s designed to help North Atlantic right whales of which only about 350 exist.

    The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions, so The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has asked mariners to slow down when near them.

    NOAA has said right whales have been detected in the areas,’according to PIX11.

