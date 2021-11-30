Moment masked ‘Rolex bandits’ point their guns at couple eating in LA’s Hot Wings Café and steal their luxury watches in 15-second raid

This is the moment armed robbers nonchalantly walked into a restaurant in California and stole a woman’s watch at gunpoint, Your Content has learned.

Security footage from the LA restaurant shows the nonchalant robbery.

Two masked men enter the restaurant and strut towards a young couple’s table.

One of the men brandishes a pistol and forces two victims remove their watches.

The restaurant owner’s son told police: ‘They were in and out within 15 seconds.’.

The robbery took place on October 16 but the footage came to light in the wake of last week’s state-wide Black Friday lootings,’according to The LA Times.

