Multiple students are injured in Michigan high school shooting: Gunman is arrested and revolver is recovered

At least six people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school, Your Content has learned.

Police responded at around 12:55pm to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

Police said that between four and six students were injured, and the gunman has been arrested. A handgun has also been recovered,’according to NBC.

