Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Multiple students are injured in Michigan high school shooting: Gunman is arrested and revolver is recovered
    By Your Content Staff
    At least six people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school, Your Content has learned.

    Police responded at around 12:55pm to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

    Police said that between four and six students were injured, and the gunman has been arrested. A handgun has also been recovered,’according to NBC.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

