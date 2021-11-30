Muslim man’s marriage implodes after his father-in-law discovered he’d posed as an Orthodox Jew to marry his daughter: Spurned spouse says he’d previously tried to convert to Judaism but was rejected, and sparked FBI probe by posing as NSA agent

A Muslim man sparked an FBI probe after posing as an Orthodox Jew to get married, then claiming he was an NSA worker after being busted by his family, Your Content has learned.

Eliyah Hawila, 23, whose real name is Ali Hassan Hawila, was born in Lebanon.

- Advertisement -

Despite growing up in a Muslim household, he claims he wanted to be Jewish.

Upon moving to the U.S. he learned Hebrew and appeared to be a religious Jew.

Hawila married ‘Sally’, a Jewish woman of Syrian descent living in Brooklyn.

She became suspicious after finding Hawila’s Lebanese passport.

- Advertisement -

Upon being confronted about why his name read Ali Hassan Hawila, he concocted a story that he was an NSA agent on a mission.

Sally’s parents stepped in and called the FBI and pulled their daughter away.

Hawila is now speaking out apologizing for the scam professing love for his wife ,’according to The News Feed.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]