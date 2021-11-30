Pentagon announces plans to bulk up bases in Guam and Australia to confront China’s growing threat but won’t shuffle troops around the world

The Pentagon plans to improve its bases in Guam and Australia to counter the growing threat from China, officials announced on Monday, after a nine-month review of military resources around the world, Your Content has learned.

The Pentagon revealed details of its review of global military posture on Monday.

Officials said they were deploying fighter and bomber planes to Australia.

And they announced that the base on Guam would be upgraded.

The island of Guam is the closest U.S. base to mainland China.

It is part of an effort to focus the U.S. military on the threat from Beijing,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

