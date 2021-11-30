Retired Olympics relay runner, 62, and his friend, 60, both die after brandishing their guns during heated argument and shooting each other

A 62-year-old retired Olympics relay runner and his 60-year-old friend both died on Sunday after pulling out guns during a heated argument and shooting each other, Your Content has learned.

Emmit King, 62, a retired Olympics relay runner, and his friend Willie Albert Wells both died on Sunday after fatally shooting each other during an argument.

It is not clear what the two men were arguing about that led to the bloodshed or who drew their weapon first.

King was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, although he didn’t compete.

King and Wells’ deaths marked the 184th and 185th homicides in Jefferson County, Alabama, so far in 2021. There were 183 in all of 2020,’according to InterNews Cast.

