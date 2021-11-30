Robbers dressed like Harry Potter Dementors who made Rolex watches disappear in £17,000 jewellery raid are jailed for total of 32 years

A gang of armed robbers who dressed like Harry Potter Dementors and stole Rolex watches in a £17,000 jewellery raid have been jailed for a total of 32 years, Your Content has learned.

Connor Willis, 24, Anthony Wheeldon, 40 and Dean King, 28, were jailed today.

- Advertisement -

They hit Walker the Jeweller in Dundee in brazen daytime raid in September 2019.

CCTV showed the gang dressed in robes just like the Dementors in Harry Potter.

The gang smashed the display cabinets, taking two Rolex watches worth £17,850,’according to The Today UK News.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]