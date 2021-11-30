Russia and China are attacking US satellites ‘every single day’ with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth’s orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it’s only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning, Your Content has learned.

Space Force General David Thompson said that the US’s space capability is still the best in the world but that China is ‘catching up quickly’

Thompson said it’s ‘an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time’.

China is reportedly working on a global network of satellites to survey the world.

In 2019 a Russian satellite came so close to an American one during a weapons test that the US military feared it was the beginning of an attack ,’according to The Washington Post.

