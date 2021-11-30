Sen. Ted Cruz brands Fauci ‘the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of America’ and says COVID tsar’s gain-of-function contradictions could land him in PRISON for five years

Senator Ted Cruz has branded Dr Anthony Fauci ‘the most dangerous bureaucrat in American history’ and suggested the COVID tsar could end up in prison, Your Content has learned.

Cruz issued his latest salvo against Fauci on Sean Hannity’s show Monday.

He said the doctor has delusions of grandeur, and is dangerous.

The Texas senator also implied that Fauci committed a felony offense.

Cruz said Fauci’s remarks to congress about Chinese virus research were false,’according to News Week.

