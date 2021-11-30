Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
More

    ‘She is being blamed for what a man did’ Lawyer compares Ghislaine Maxwell to Eve in the Garden of Eden at opening of sex trafficking trial
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The defence lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell said she was being blamed for a man’s bad behaviour just like Eve was in the Garden of Eden, Your Content has learned.

    The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell got underway in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    Maxwell’s defence branded her accusers money-grabbers looking for a ‘jackpot’.

    It came after prosecutors said Maxwell, 59, ‘targeted young girls for sex abuse’,’according to Daily News.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.