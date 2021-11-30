‘She is being blamed for what a man did’ Lawyer compares Ghislaine Maxwell to Eve in the Garden of Eden at opening of sex trafficking trial

The defence lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell said she was being blamed for a man’s bad behaviour just like Eve was in the Garden of Eden, Your Content has learned.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell got underway in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Maxwell’s defence branded her accusers money-grabbers looking for a ‘jackpot’.

It came after prosecutors said Maxwell, 59, ‘targeted young girls for sex abuse’,’according to Daily News.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]