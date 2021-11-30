Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Sobbing daughter, 6, of man suspected of shooting dead his TikToker girlfriend told cops ‘daddy shot her’ after ‘watching victim slash her father with knife’
    A sobbing six year-old told cops about the moment she saw her dad shoot his TikTok star girlfriend dead after the victim slashed her father with a knife, it is claimed, Your Content has learned.

    Billy Mclean Head III’s 6-year-old daughter said he shot TikTok mom Patricia Grooms after she stabbed him.

    ‘Ms. Trish had a big knife and told my daddy she was going to stab him and he shot her,’ the girl told police as she was ‘crying hysterically’.

    Grooms was allegedly shot multiple times by Head and her body was found inside a truck on November 12 in South Carolina.

    Head’s recount of the fatal shooting mirrored his daughter’s.

    He told police: ‘She attacked me, and I had to shoot her. She’s dead in the truck’.

    Head was arrested and charged with murder and unlawful neglect of a child.

    He is currently being held in Colleton County Detention Center and has been denied bail ,’according to FOX5.

    __

