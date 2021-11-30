Supermodel Paulina Porizkova opens up about how her late husband Ric Ocasek was ‘obsessed’ with her and controlled her life, saying he told her what to wear and what jobs to do

Paulina Porizkova has opened up about her late husband Ric Ocasek’s ‘obsession’ with her, saying he controlled her life during their marriage by telling her what to wear and do, Your Content has learned.

Porizkova, 56, shared intimate details about their relationship on the latest episode of The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet podcast.

The supermodel was only 19 when she met The Cars frontman on the set of the music video for his band’s hit ‘Drive’ in 1984.

Porizkova and Ocasek wed five years later, when she was 24 and he was 45.

She admitted she misconstrued his ‘obsession’ with her as the ‘ultimate love’.

Porizkova said he didn’t want her to ‘do anything’ or ‘go anywhere,’ explaining he took her ‘under his wing’ and told her ‘what to wear’ and ‘what to do’.

They were separated and going through a divorce when she found him dead in their Manhattan townhouse in September 2019 at age 75.

The next day, she learned he had cut her out of his will weeks before and left her without any money, claiming she had ‘abandoned’ him.

Porizkova settled with Ocasek’s estate last month and was granted what was owed to her per New York state law, which was one-third of his assets,’according to The People.

