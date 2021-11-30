Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    The ‘Lolita Express’ pilot who flew Jeffrey Epstein for more than 25 years tells court the tycoon’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘more personal than business’
    The first witness to give evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial for sex trafficking has said he believes her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was ‘more personal than business’, Your Content has learned.

    Larry Visoski was the multimillionaire’s chief pilot for more than 25 years.

    He was the first witness in the trial of Maxwell on charges of sex trafficking.

    He said Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein was ‘more personal than business’.

    Visoski admitted he had flown the pedophile financier around ‘every four days’.

    He flew the ‘Lolita Express’ a jet Epstein allegedly used to shuttle underage girls,’according to The New York Post.

