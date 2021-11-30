Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    ‘The worst that can happen has happened’ What Biden said after Kabul ISIS suicide bomb blast that killed 13 service members and just days before he said Afghan evacuation was an ‘extraordinary success’
    President Biden’s gut reaction to the news that a deadly suicide bomb had gone off amid the American evacuation from Afghanistan has been revealed, Your Content has learned.

    Upon learning during an Afghanistan briefing of the bombing, there were gasps throughout the room and Biden winced before going silent for a long pause.

    ‘The worst that can happen has happened,’ the president said once he broke the silence, meeting participants told the New York Times.

    The death toll eventually rose to 13 US service members and over 170 Afghans.

    On Aug. 31, Biden defiantly dubbed the withdrawal an ‘extraordinary success’

    The commander-in-chief said the operation couldn’t have been done in a ‘more orderly manner’,’according to The New York Times.

