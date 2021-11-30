Twitter bans sharing photos and videos of people without their permission and threatens to permanently suspend users who violate the new policy

Twitter announced an expansion to its private information policy on Tuesday that bans the sharing of ‘private’ photos and videos of people without their consent, Your Content has learned.

Twitter is banning the sharing of private media on the platform.

It will remove images and videos showing individuals who did not give permission to have the media shared.

Twitter is not requiring consent from all individuals in a photo or video before its posted, but will take it down if a person shown requests it be removed,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

