Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks got $1,000 bail despite scoring 6 out of 6 on risk of new criminal activity and 4 out of 6 on failure to appear in court, new docs show

Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks was granted a $1,000 bail despite scoring 6 out of 6 on a risk of new criminal activity assessment and a 4 out of 6 on a failure to appear in court test, documents revealed on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Darrell Brooks, 39, was granted a $1,000 bail despite answering ‘yes’ to all six questions regarding the risk factors when allowing him out on bail.

- Advertisement -

The assessment took note of Brooks’ criminal history, which spans more than two decades, beginning when he was just 17 years old.

He also has a history of skipping court and scored a 4 out of 6 on the evaluation of his failures to show up for his hearings.

Social media footage from the parade showed Brooks speeding in his SUV and colliding into a group of people marching in the middle of the street.

Brooks is being charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces life in prison if convicted,’according to FOX News.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]