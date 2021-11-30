Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200
    An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged ‘stolen goods, Your Content has learned.

    Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, Alabama, filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that in 2016 she was falsely accused and arrested for shoplifting groceries.

    According to the lawsuit, Nurse used self-checkout and was accompanied by her husband Ed and two children while completing her transaction.

    At one point, she needed employee assistance because the barcode scanner froze, but workers did not accept her explanation.

    Walmart tapped Florida law firm Palmer Reifler to threaten Nurse with legal action, but she maintained her innocence and a jury voted in her favor Monday.

    To help clear his wife’s name, Ed Nurse paid a Facebook user more than $100 to remove Nurse’s mugshot from their feed,’according to NBC News.

