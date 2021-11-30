Woman is charged with murder of 80-year-old NYC man who was found dead with ‘I touch little girls’ written on his chest

A live-in aide has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old man who was found beaten to death in his home with ‘I touch little girls’ scrawled on his chest, Your Content has learned.

Rene Ayarde, 29, has been charged with the July killing of Robert Raynor, 80.

She was arrested hours after the killing for allegedly assaulting her daughter, 3.

Police have now charged her with murder but refused to give a motive.

The case involving her child is still pending,’according to The New York Post.

