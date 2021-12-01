Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies from Covid-19 aged 64 days after wife asked listeners to ‘pray for his lungs to clear’
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb has died from Covid-19 at the age of 64, his channel announced Tuesday, weeks after contracting the virus, Your Content has learned.

    Texas-based Daystar Television Network announced Lamb’s death on Tuesday.

    - Advertisement -

    Conservative christian network has been a vocal opponent of Covid vaccines.

    The broadcaster becomes the latest anti-vaccine radio host to succumb to virus,’according to NBC.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.