Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies from Covid-19 aged 64 days after wife asked listeners to ‘pray for his lungs to clear’

Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb has died from Covid-19 at the age of 64, his channel announced Tuesday, weeks after contracting the virus, Your Content has learned.

Texas-based Daystar Television Network announced Lamb’s death on Tuesday.

Conservative christian network has been a vocal opponent of Covid vaccines.

The broadcaster becomes the latest anti-vaccine radio host to succumb to virus,’according to NBC.

